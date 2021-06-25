If you’re in the mood for some classic CRPG goodness, then fret not because GOG is giving away the entire Shadowrun Trilogy on GOG this weekend, a critically acclaimed CRPG recreation of the famed tabletop game. But hurry, as you only have until Monday to claim your free copies.

The Shadowrun Trilogy consists of 3 fan favorites: Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong. In order to claim your copies you’ll need to have a GOG account and agree to a newsletter (that you can opt out of later), but after that the games are yours!

So here’s what you get in the free Shadowrun Trilogy on GOG…

“The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun has gained a huge cult following since its creation nearly 25 years ago. Now, creator Jordan Weisman returns to the world of Shadowrun, modernizing this classic game setting as a single player, turn-based tactical RPG.”

“Harebrained Schemes' biggest Shadowrun game to date, and the definitive Shadowrun RPG experience available on PC. Now a standalone title with tons of new content & improvements!”

“Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition is the capstone title in Harebrained Schemes' Shadowrun series - and now includes the all-new, 6+ hr Shadows of Hong Kong Bonus Campaign. Experience the most impressive Shadowrun RPG yet, hailed as one of the best cRPG / strategy games of 2015!”

So that’s it for your free games from the GOG Giveaway! There’s currently a GOG Summer Sale going on with some great discounts for DRM-free games, so let us know if you find any great deals or hidden gems!

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free copies of the Shadowrun Trilogy? Have you played them already? Which one is your favorite? And would you suggest the series to new players? Let us know!

