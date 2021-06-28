The troubled launch of CD Projekt Red’s latest release last year was notorious, especially for console players. In the time since then, CDPR have released multiple patches and updates in order to improve the performance and stability of the game, and now the developers feel it’s at a good enough level to start working on other issues.

During a WSE Innovation Day conference, Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, said that Cyberpunk 2077’s performance and stability has now reached a point where the developers can start focusing on other player complaints that aren’t focused on performance, and get the game back to the quality they originally promised.

“We have reached a satisfying level in this regard,” Kicinski said. “We have also been working on improving the overall quality, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and visual glitches and we will continue to do that. Over time, we will also be introducing improvements to the general game systems that players have highlighted.”

CDPR aren’t necessarily done with improving the performance or fixing bugs for CP2077 on both PC and consoles, but now they can start working on other issues with the game that aren’t related to that. Despite that, Cyberpunk 2077 still has a warning to not play on the base PlayStation 4 console in the PlayStation Store.

When asked how much CP2077’s return to the PlayStation Store had improved sales, the Vice President of CD Projekt Red, Piotr Nielubowicz, said that the company’s policy is to not give out specific data until they reach certain milestones:

“We provide data when they reach milestones or accumulate to a specific amount,” Nielubowicz said. “Therefore, now we will not comment on these results after two days.” So we will see how well Cyberpunk2077’s return to the PlayStation Store has been for the studio, when the time comes.

What do you think? Is Cyberpunk 2077 now at a satisfying level in terms of performance? Do you think it's a good time for CDPR to start working on other issues? Or does the performance still need a lot of work? Let us know your thoughts!

