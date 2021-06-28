Microsoft recently revealed their next generation of the Windows Operating System, coined as Windows 11. Since its reveal, the announcement has come with some issues regarding compatible systems, and Microsoft has now updated their requirements to make it a little less confusing, but there are still some red flags.

Essentially, the requirements originally listed a “Hard Floor” and “Soft Floor”, which were basically just the difference between definitely can’t run Windows 11 and just not advised to. But those have now been updated to a single list of Hardware and Software requirements.

Windows 11 Hardware and Software Requirements

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

S mode is only supported on Home edition of Windows 11. If you are running a different edition of Windows in S mode, you will need to first is only supported on Home edition of Windows 11. If you are running a different edition of Windows in S mode, you will need to first switch out of S mode prior to upgrading.

“In order to run Windows 11,” the requirements say, “devices must meet the hardware specifications. Devices that do not meet the hardware requirements cannot be upgraded to Windows 11.”

There are 2 problems though that have confused and frustrated users: the first of which is the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) requirement, which is now definitively stated as version 2.0 (whereas the Soft Floor requirements previously stated version 1.2). The other issue is the CPU requirement, as it is currently stated users will need at least an 8th gen Intel Core processor or a 2nd gen AMD Ryzen CPU in order to meet the requirements.

It is possible that Microsoft didn’t test any CPUs before those generations, and so realistically any processor that meets the 2+ Core 1GHz clock speed requirement will be able to run Win11. But for now we’re in the dark until Microsoft gives us more information or when W11 officially launches later this year.

That can be a little disheartening for those rocking a CPU older than those, but it is worth stating that those are the current list of supported CPUs and will be updated over time. So it doesn’t exactly mean you won’t be able to run Windows 11 on your system, but it is very confusing.

The main issue then is that Windows 11 will be locking out a lot of users from upgrading: the OS is free for Windows 10 users, and aside from the snazzy new look, provides a bunch of gaming-related features like Auto HDR and, more importantly, DirectStorage as well.

We’re holding out hope that users will still be able to upgrade to Windows11 without meeting all of those requirements, because if they really are the specs for a Hard Floor upgrade then that’s locking out many users already, even those with pretty beefy rigs.

What do you think? Have you checked to see if your system is compatible for a Windows 11 update? Do you think the requirements are too high? Would a new hardware upgrade be worth it for the new OS? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on