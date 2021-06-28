When Electronic Arts officially revealed their next Battlefield game, they also revealed that the game - which has already been known for big scale team battles - is increasing the maximum player count to 128 players. As it turns out, EA will be filling up at least 64 of slots with AI bots to keep the lobbies full.

As many will know, multiplayer games are prone to AFKers and rage quitters and the like, and rarely ever do you have a full lobby of players in any game, especially the bigger the maximum player capacity. Thankfully, Battlefield 2042 will change that by spawning AI bots to replace gamers who leave, and then keep those spaces full until more players join again.

So it's not like you’ll have bots replace players who leave, and then keep lobbies full to prevent new players from joining, as they will actually reserve the spot until a real player joins. It’s a system that hasn’t quite been popularized yet, but some games have done this or something similar before like Titanfall 2, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and a few more.

If you feel like fighting bots is a bad idea though, it seems that currently there is no way to disable it, which seems like a point for frustration for some players - especially if you get sniped in the head by one of the bots, which may seem more unfair than a real player. Then again, EA said their AI has improved significantly.

Only PC and next-gen console players will be able to play the main All Out Warfare mode with 128 players, whilst old-gen consoles are stuck with 64 players max. Presumably, AI bots will still be present in the last-gen console versions of BF2042, but it's unclear if the limit is reduced.

Battlefield2042 is set to launch this year on October 22nd 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. More details regarding this year’s Battlefield will likely be coming during the EA Play Live event on July 22nd.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Is filling up lobbies with bots a good idea? Or could it result in unfair firefights? And how could that be mitigated? Let us know!

