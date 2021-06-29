Id Software has long remained an iconic game development studio ever since their breakout hit of the original DOOM. Since then they have gone on to make countless classics, and even returned to the world of DOOM recently with some rebooted sequels like DOOM Eternal. But what’s next for the legendary studio?

Project 2021B apparently, which has been rated by the Australian Classification Board (ACB) as “M” for violence and online interactivity. It’s a multiplatform title apparently being published by ZeniMax Europe and developed by Id Software, but there’s currently no details as to what it could possibly be.

Naturally that has caused a lot of speculation online, as earlier this year Project 2021A was also uncovered, again rated by the ACB and developed by Id Software. The difference is that Project 2021A is a virtual reality game rated “R18+” for “high impact violence,” which many believe means we’ll be getting a DOOM Eternal VR game much like 2016’s DOOM as well.

But 2021B seems like a standard video game by the developer, in the conventional flat screen reality. Some believe it might be a Quake remaster though, considering it will be the 25th anniversary of Quake 2 next year. Or it could be an entirely new IP. Either way, speculation is running wild and theories are coming hot and fast, but we’ll have to wait and see when Bethesda officially announces the new title.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next game from Id Software? What do you think it could be? Let us know!

