The whole situation regarding Microsoft’s next generation of Windows, known as Windows 11, has been quite confusing as of late. But one thing’s for certain: Windows 10 users will get a free upgrade, however it looks like they’ll have to wait up to 6 months before actually getting it.

As it turns out, Windows 11 will be officially launching later this year, in 2021, for new devices. However, those still rocking Windows 10 and looking to just update to the newest OS for free will have to wait until 2022:

In response to one user asking when exactly Windows 11 will actually release, the official Windows Twitter account said: “Windows 11 is due out later in 2021 and will be delivered over several months. The rollout of the upgrade to Windows 10 devices already in use today will begin in 2022 through the first half of that year.”

That’s only if you want to just perform an easy upgrade through the use of the Windows Update, but a clean install is still viable if you want it. Presumably, users with a valid Windows 10 license will be able to use the same key in order to activate Windows 11, but again that will be for a clean install.

So to clarify: Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free later this year by performing a clean install. If you don’t want to perform a clean install, and instead want to wait on an official Windows Update, then you’ll have to wait until the first half of 2022 in order to do so.

See? Not at all complicated.

If you’ve been following the news then you’ll know this isn't the first time that Microsoft has confused the hell out of people for the new Win 11 OS: initially claiming PCs with TPM version 1.2 will be able to install it, then clarified it will have to be TPM version 2.0 only, and then later updated the specs to possibly reduce the CPU requirements by 1 generation.

It’s a bit of a mess, but the good news is that those who wait until 2022 to upgrade their PCs will have had enough time for Microsoft to iron out any major bugs or kinks in the new Windows 11 OS. So there’s that at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for Windows 11? Will you be upgrading later this year with a clean install? Or will you wait for the official Windows Update? Let us know!

