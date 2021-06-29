Bethesda Game Studios may be known for some of the biggest single player RPGs out there - whether for better or for worse - but it’s safe to say that their upcoming games are some of the most anticipated of the genre. Recently, Bethesda’s Todd Howard spoke in an interview, and revealed some interesting information about their upcoming titles.

The big one, and it is a doozy, is that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in the design phase at the moment, which is still very early in the development cycle despite having been announced back in 2018. It will also be running on the new Creation Engine 2, the same technology that’s powering Bethesda’s next big release that is launching next year: Starfield.

“The [new Starfield] technology, Creation Engine 2, is sort of built for both. It’s like a new tech base. The vast majority of our development development work is on Starfield right now but everybody works on everything so the projects kind of intertwine,” Howard said.

“It’s good to think of The Elder Scrolls 6 as still being in a design [phase]… but we’re checking the tech: 'Is this going to handle the things we want to do in that game?' Every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls 6 will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require.”

That means we’re still way off from the release of TES6, so one might wonder why it was even revealed so early in the first place? Well, apparently it was a way for Bethesda to assure fans that they are still working on single player games after the announcement of Fallout 76, as Pete Hines said at the time.

“Because we were doing something so different on Fallout 76, taking that franchise in such a different direction, doing an online game that doesn't look like something you'd expect from BGS, we thought it was important to say: hey, new IP, single player, sci-fi thing coming, hey we are doing The Elder Scrolls VI after that.”

Hines also touched on how the timeframes of release have also largely stayed the same, and so BGS still only puts out 1 major title every few years. If we take the release dates of some of their biggest games we can actually estimate when we might expect Elder Scrolls VI to launch:

As you can see, it usually takes around 3/4 years for Bethesda Game Studios to release one of their major titles. So judging by the same pattern, we expect TESVI to release sometime around 2025 at the earliest, which will be 14 years after the release of Skyrim, the biggest gap between any of BGS Elder Scrolls titles.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Elder Scrolls 6? When do you think it will release? And what’s your favorite BGS title? Let us know!

