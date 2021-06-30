If you’ve heard the name Remedy, you’ll probably know them for their narrative-focused single player games. Well, as it turns out the studio will now be dipping their toes into the cooperative multiplayer genre as they have just signed a new agreement with publisher 505 Games to create a multiplayer spin-off game of their award-winning title Control.

Not many details are known at this point, but it will be a 4-player PvE game codenamed "Condor", and will seemingly not involve players taking control (heh) of characters with supernatural powers, as a piece of concept art was shown which features 4 operators sitting idly in a waiting room. Check it out below:

Again, this is just concept art and so could very well change significantly up to release, but it does give some idea as to what we can expect: probably a shooter? Maybe? Either way, that’s currently all we know and we’ll have to wait and see what Remedy themselves reveal up to release.

The other piece of news is what Remedy currently has in the pipeline in terms of their next big narrative-driven single player adventure. Well, we’re not sure right now, but we do know that Remedy also signed an agreement to make another game in the Control universe, possibly a sequel.

“505 Games and Remedy Entertainment have outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game, to be agreed in more detail in the future,” which sure sounds like a full-blown sequel. No other details were given unfortunately and it’s likely we’ll have to wait a while before anything more comes out.

What do you think? Are you excited for a Control multiplayer spin-off? What about an official sequel? Which one are you more interested in and why? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on