Ever since the infamous Kojima/Konami split, many have speculated whether another Silent Hill game would ever get developed. Recent rumors over another game known as Abandoned have sparked speculation over a possible Kojima Silent Hill game, but it seems that Konami has stepped in by officially announcing a new “strategic co-operation agreement” with Bloober Team instead.

It’s not confirmed whether Bloober Team - known for their works on Horror titles such as the recent The Medium, Blair Witch, and Layers of Fear - are in fact working on a new Silent Hill game, but the announcement comes soon after online speculation around an upcoming indie game called Abandoned is actually secretly a Silent Hill game by Kojima.

The agreement will see Konami and Bloober Team “jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how.”

“It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as KONAMI has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market,” said Piotr Babieno, President of Bloober Team.

Bloober Team is very well known for their work on Horror games, and have developed on an already-existing IP with Blair Witch in the past. With this knowledge, plus rumors previously stating that Bloober Team was working on an already existing Horror IP with a “very famous gaming publisher,” it wouldn’t be a far stretch to believe it is Silent Hill-related.

Previous rumors suggested Bloober’s Silent Hill project would be an episodic series, much like TellTale’s games recently. But reports also suggest Konami has outsourced their Silent Hill IP to another developer in Japan, resulting in two SH projects in development. Take it all with a grain of salt, but the threads are lining up here for sure.

Apparently, Supermassive Games originally pitched the idea of an episodic Silent Hill series, but was ultimately rejected and eventually led to the development of The Dark Pictures Anthology series.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what Konami and Bloober Team have in store for us when whatever they’re working on is finally revealed. It is also reported that Konami is outsourcing other famous IPs like Metal Gear Solid to Bluepoint Games (developers of the recent Demons Souls Remake), but again these are nothing more than rumors at this point.

What do you think? Are Bloober Team working on a Silent Hill project? What else could they be working on? And would you be interested in a Silent Hill game by Bloober Team? Let us know!

