The highly anticipated next entry in the Battlefield series will be officially launching later this year, but we still don’t know a hell of a lot about it. Thankfully we’ll be learning more soon during the EA Play Live event on July 22nd, but we now also know who the official partners of the upcoming title are.

Battlefield 2042 is launching on October 22nd 2021, and it will officially support Nvidia’s DLSS, ray tracing, and Nvidia Reflex support. The announcement comes from Electronic Arts and DICE revealing who their official partners of BF2042 are, including the console, PC peripherals, off-road vehicle, and gaming storage partners.

Battlefield 5 featured ray tracing and DLSS technology from Nvidia when it initially launched, so expect the same kind of stuff here. The difference this time though is the much improved DLSS 2.0 version over BF5’s DLSS 1.0, which isn’t quite as good at retaining image quality.

As for the other partners: Xbox is the official console partner for Battlefield2042, which at this point means diddly squat as they haven’t announced any exclusive deals yet, so it’s just for marketing right now. Logitech is also the PC peripherals partner, featuring compatibility with Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC technology and an “optimized EQ for Logitech headsets.”

Other partners include Polaris for off-road vehicles, where players can “operate authentic Polaris vehicles in Battlefield 2042, starting with the Polaris Sportsman ATV” and presumably more in the future.

Lastly, WD has partnered with EA and Dice on BF 2042 to ensure “gamers have the best possible gaming experience” on their SSDs, which will presumably release a range specifically for Battlefield players in the near future.

And that’s it for the official partners of Battlefield 2042. We’ll likely hear more about them in the lead up to the release or even next month’s EA Play Live event, where they will finally reveal the mystery mode that is rumored to be a sandbox game mode that includes maps and weapons from previous Battlefield games.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Which Nvidia feature are you most excited for? And what could the Xbox partnership bring to the multiplayer-only Battlefield title? Let us know!

