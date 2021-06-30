Ray tracing is taking the gaming industry by storm at the moment, so it’s no wonder that more and more games are being featured by Nvidia with their ‘RTX On’ comparisons and DLSS performance improvements. Update 6 just released for DOOM Eternal, which brings the power of DLSS and ray tracing to the FPS shooter.

But how well does DOOM Eternal perform with ray tracing and DLSS? It’s already a fantastic performing game with incredible performance optimizations, but ray tracing is notoriously demanding even on top-end hardware, unless you use the power of Nvidia’s DLSS that is.

Update 6 for DOOM Eternal also includes a new Master Level to pull your hair and grind your teeth at, as well as a new Battlemode arena for multiplayer, new cosmetic skins including a “Raytracer” skin for the Ballista weapon that shows off the new ray traced reflections, and more.

DOOM Eternal ray tracing DLSS benchmarks

Of course, with ray tracing being so demanding and DOOM Eternal pretty much requiring high frame rates for optimal gaming performance, it needs to be pretty well optimized or at least have DLSS take some weight off of the punches right? Well, thankfully here are some DOOM Eternal ray tracing benchmarks with DLSS enabled:

(All benchmarks were performed with a range of Nvidia's hardware including the RTX 30 series and a couple from the RTX 20 series, an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU, 32GB of RAM, and DLSS set to "Performance Mode".)

DOOM Eternal ray tracing benchmark - 1080p

DOOM Eternal ray tracing benchmark - 1440p

DOOM Eternal ray tracing benchmark - 4K

DOOM Eternal ray tracing image comparisons

Now performance is all well and dandy, but how does the ray tracing in DOOM Eternal actually look? Is it even worth turning on? Thankfully we have some image comparisons to show you the difference between ray tracing turned on and off in DOOM Eternal:

And that’s all for DOOM Eternal ray tracing and DLSS performance benchmarks and image comparisons. As you can see ray tracing is pretty demanding, but is still pretty good and with DLSS is even better for retaining image quality and reaching high FPS performance.

What do you think? Will you or have you tried out the new ray tracing features in DOOM Eternal? What do you think of the ray tracing and DLSS performance benchmarks? And how do you feel about the ray tracing image comparisons? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

