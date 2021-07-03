Summer is here, and with it brings hot weather, clear skies, and of course, another Steam Summer Sale. At this point Steam has a sale for every occasion it seems, but nevertheless it’s not a bad thing for us as we look to find some great deals online. So we wanted to know what games have you bought in the Steam Summer Sale so far?

As always, this is just so we can all benefit from some good deals. Because across 100s of games that are currently on sale, it’s hard to find a particular gem that has stood out. And with deals upon deals it can also be difficult to spot something that is actually a good deal for us.

(Plus the Steam Summer Sale ends on July 8th, so by the time we come round to the next UFD the sale would have ended and we wouldn’t benefit from the collective recommendations of the GD community).

Although Steam is by far the biggest Summer sales event, there have also been some recently across GOG and Epic Games and a few others too. Since this is mostly just to help out fellow gamers find good deals, let us know if you found something worth mentioning in one of the other sales so we can maybe keep a lookout for them when the next sale comes down the line.

So whether you bought 1 game or many, from Indie to AAA RPG, let us know what you got! There are literally hundreds of deals going on through the Steam Summer Sale and it’s hard to sift through them all to find something to play this Summer, so let us know what games you’ve bought in the Steam Summer Sale so far!

What do you think? What games have you bought in the Steam Summer Sale so far? How many have you got? Loads? Or just a few? And do you normally wait for sales like this to buy games? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

