We all love video games, and as much as we like to give flack to the neverending amount of sequels rather than original titles, sometimes we just really like a franchise and look forward to the next entry. With 2021 being a big year for video game franchise, we wanted to know which game franchises are you most excited for this year?

From Battlefield 2042, to Far Cry 6, to whatever the next Call of Duty is called (Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard?) there’s quite a few game franchises coming out this year. And of course there’s the usual slew of sports titles coming out, which at this point wouldn’t be worth listing out all of them because we’d be here for hours.

Maybe you’re more excited for the multiplayer shooters like BF2042 or Halo Infinite Multiplayer, or maybe you’re more into the single player adventures like Far Cry 6, Dying Light 2 or even Forza Horizon 5, or maybe even some more obscure titles like Stalker 2. Either way we want to know!

And to be clear, this can also include console games if you want, like Horizon Forbidden West for example, which is aiming for a 2021 release date and as far as we know is still looking that way.

(Also, since there are literally loads of sports titles releasing, we've condensed them in the polls below to just "sports", so if you vote for that one then let us know specifically which one you're most excited for in the discussion area below!)

So what do you think? Which game franchises are you most excited for this year? Do you normally buy some of these franchises every time? Or have you become a bit more hesitant lately? And are you mostly excited for multiplayer franchises or single player? Let’s debate!

