BioWare used to be a household name for RPGs back in the day, but has recently become a shadow of its former self. Despite some big IPs currently in development like Mass Effect 5 and Dragon Age 4, the former BioWare General Manager, Casey Hudson, left the studio last year and has now gone on to form their own games studio.

The new studio, which is called Humanoid Studios, was founded by Hudson and includes various “talented developers from around the world” and is also advertising for several job openings including a Sr. Creative Director, Sr. Gameplay Programmer, Environment Artists, 3D Artist and more.

“Today we are announcing a new independent videogame company built to unleash the creative freedom of developers—bringing innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP,” said Hudson. “We are Humanoid Studios. This is the first tiny step in our journey, and we hope you'll come along with us on the adventure.”

Hudson was most well known for their work Directing and Producing the Mass Effect Trilogy as well as the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. We don’t know anything that they are currently working on, but they did tease that they have been “working with some colleagues on something awesome, and I wish I could tell you all about it!”

Usually, job openings give some clue as to what a studio is developing, but in this case everything is very vague and only mentions experience with developing AAA games and using the Unreal Engine, and the game is described as “an immersive new universe of story, character, and discovery,” so anything goes really.

Though given Hudson’s past work, and the line about “story, character, and discovery” definitely gives hints towards some sort of RPG in development. But understandably everything is in extremely early stages at the moment, so no wonder there aren’t any details out yet. But the prospect of new RPG series from one of the original BioWare OGs is exciting nonetheless.

What do you think? Are you excited for what Humanoid Studios could be working on? What are you hoping for? Let us know!

