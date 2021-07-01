The race for upscaling technology is here as Nvidia and AMD go head to head with their own versions and benefits. Nvidia DLSS may have had a 2 year head start, but AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is off to a good start at least. However, it seems that Nvidia may be offering an Ultra Quality mode in the future.

For those that don’t know, DLSS and FSR are very similar in terms of what modes they offered: DLSS focused more on the performance end with an Ultra Performance mode for 8K displays, whilst AMD focused more on quality with an Ultra Quality setting. But some documentation for Unreal Engine 5 reveals Nvidia is looking into adding a new mode for DLSS.

Thanks to the Reddit user u/Reinhardovich, who discovered the Unreal Engine 5 documentation and revealed what Nvidia has in store for the future of DLSS technology:

Mode Description Resolution Support GPU Support OFF Turns DLSS off. N/A N/A ULTRA PERFORMANCE Offers the highest performance boost. Recommended for 8K gameplay only. ALL RESOLUTIONS ALL RTX GPUs PERFORMANCE Offers a higher performance boost than balanced mode. BALANCED Offers both optimized performance and image quality. QUALITY Offers a higher image quality than balanced mode. ULTRA QUALITY* Offers the highest image quality.

*mode is a placeholder for future feature updates. It should not be visible to end users.

That last part is important because it reveals Nvidia is planning on adding the new mode in the future, but warns UE5 developers not to include it just yet.

But why is this significant? Well if you didn’t already know, DLSS essentially reduces the input resolution of a game and then upscales it using AI (the reality is a bit more complicated but you get the idea), so with each descending DLSS mode you’ll be getting slightly less accurate image quality as the AI tries to fill in more pixels than it has information for.

Currently, the highest Quality mode in DLSS scales from 66.6% input resolution, whereas AMD’s FSR Ultra Quality mode scales from 77%, theoretically providing a much sharper and clearer image compared to the 1 mode lower. There’s currently no information as to when this will be officially revealed by Nvidia, but we know it’s coming at least.

What do you think? Are you interested in an Ultra Quality mode for DLSS? What mode do you normally try to use? Do you think it will be better than AMD’s Ultra Quality mode? Let us know!

