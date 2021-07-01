Last year saw the release of the brand new Flight Simulator by Microsoft, and to our surprise was one of the most anticipated games of the year thanks to its stunning graphics and level of detail, but it was also one of the most demanding games of the year as well. Well thankfully it seems to be getting a much needed performance boost this month.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be launching for the Xbox Series X/S on July 27th, and in preparation the developers have reworked the engine slightly to offer a pretty significant FPS boost when the next update arrives. Check out the developers explaining it in the video below:

As you can see, in Sim Update 4 for MS Flight Sim the developer was getting around 30-40fps using an RTX 2060 Super graphics card and an Intel Core i7-9700K processor. Additionally, the CPU was running at 100% capacity, whilst the GPU was running at around 50-75% utilization.

Moving over to Sim Update 5 with the same hardware configuration with the same graphics settings and benchmark run, the developer is now getting between 55-60fps with only 75% utilization on the CPU this time round, and the GPU running at 100% capacity.

That’s an average FPS boost of around 60%, with 25% utilization freed on the CPU and significantly reducing stuttering as well.

Sim Update 5 is expected to release along with the Xbox Series X/S launch on July 27th, so PC players can expect much better performance by the end of the month, and console players will presumably benefit as well.

What do you think? Are you still playing MS Flight Simulator? How has performance been for you so far? And are you excited for the FPS boost in the new update later this month? Let us know!