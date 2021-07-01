AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is very exciting for all PC players, not just those with AMD hardware, thanks to its open nature that allows even Nvidia GPUs to utilize the upscaling technology. But that openness also potentially allows the tech to be used in more games than DLSS, and with [easier implementation].

That is now doubly true thanks to a modder known as NarutoUA who has actually worked out support for FSR in the popular Grand Theft Auto 5, potentially opening up better performance for lower-end hardware. But it also provides better image quality than GTA 5’s own resolution scaler in the graphics settings menu. Check it out below:

In Grand Theft Auto V, players have the option of using an internal resolution scaler (called Frame Scaling Mode in the settings menu). This helps if you have a 4K display for instance and want the performance of 1080p without messing around with the UI or causing a blurry mess. Similarly, if you have a powerful system and want sharper image quality at 1080p resolution you can do so.

As you can see in the video above, AMD FSR actually provides a sharper image than GTA V’s own resolution scaler. The performance doesn’t actually improve when turning FSR on because both FSR and the resolution scaler are running at the same input resolution, providing similar performance (both are being upscaled to 1440p resolution from the same input resolution).

Take the images below for example, which again show off the same situation with a sharper image using FSR compared to the resolution scaler (all images courtesy of mod creator NarutoUA. We recommend clicking on the images to enlarge them in order to see the difference more clearly):

Grand Theft Auto 5 FSR Comparison: Resolution Scale vs FSR Performance Mode

FSR Off = Resolution Scale

FSR On = FSR Performance Mode

Of course you can use FSR to gain better performance as well though, the above video was just to demonstrate how FSR is better than using the resolution scaler itself inside GTA5. However, when comparing Native (1440p) resolution to FSR, the image is a lot more blurry the lower the quality setting:

Grand Theft Auto 5 FSR quality comparison

Native vs Performance

Native vs Balanced

Native vs Quality

Native vs Ultra Quality

Grand Theft Auto 5 FSR performance comparison

Mode FPS %FPS improvement Native 109 - Ultra Quality 124 14% Quality 141 29% Balanced 155 42% Performance 167 53%

Thankfully, the source code for the mod has been uploaded to GitHub (which you can download here) so you can try out the mod yourself and see how much better performance/quality you can get by using FSR in GTAV. Installation is relatively simple as well, just follow the instructions and you should be okay.

Additionally, it seems that the mod will not cause issues with bans, as using mods in Grand Theft Auto Online can get you banned. But since ENB Reshades don’t seem to get you in trouble, you should be fine with the FSR mod, though it is still recommended to be cautious.

What do you think? Will you be trying out FSR in GTA 5? How do you feel about the image comparisons above? Let us know!

