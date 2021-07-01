It’s been a big couple of years for Final Fantasy fans, with Final Fantasy 16 announced last year, Final Fantasy Origin announced this year, and of course the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation consoles (and possibly coming to PC soon). But fans of the original games also have a surprise coming out later this month.

During the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase, the publisher announced Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, a collection of the original 6 Final Fantasy games with updated graphics and music. They have now officially confirmed that the first 3 games will be released by the end of the month, with the last 3 games coming later this year.

Final Fantasy 1-3 will be launching on July 28th for PC via Steam as well as for iOS and Android mobile devices. Though you can still purchase all 6 games in one bundle that includes a 20% discount as well as a “special soundtrack” that features “three tracks from each game and two unique wallpapers for each game.”

“Every time a new Final Fantasy title is released, I think there are those who want to return to the origin of the series,” said Yoshinori Kitase, Brand Manager for Final Fantasy. “This project began because we wanted to create a convenient way for fans and new players to enjoy these original classics, with consistent graphics and a unified user interface.”

Here’s the key features for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster:

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic FINAL FANTASY character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.

Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful FINAL FANTASY style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more!

Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

And for those of you who like to remain true to the originals, and don’t even like it when the music has been messed with, the original composer for Final Fantasy Nobuo Uematsu said that they remained faithful to the original atmosphere and sound but “couldn’t just leave it in the original 3-tone sound, so they have been built up into full-scale tracks.”

“I have made sure that the original atmosphere has been retained and each can be listened to as separate music pieces, so that fans can enjoy,” Uematsu added.

What do you think? Are you excited for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster? Which is your favorite Final Fantasy game of the first 6? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on