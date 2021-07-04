For a while, it seemed that Microsoft hardly had a clue about the video game industry and instead just wanted to reap the rewards. Now they have become a prominent first-party publisher thanks to the many studio acquisitions over the years (most notably the massive $7.5 Billion deal for Zenimax Media that included Bethesda Softworks).

But Microsoft has also acquired many more studios including Mojang, Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory, inXile, Double Fine, and more. Those buyouts have caused a stir in the industry though, with some believing it can limit creative freedom, while others believe it's actually a good thing for the industry.

Xbox Head Phil Spencer recently advocated for the latter, speaking about how small studios should be rewarded for their success and efforts, especially in a world where many small businesses fail. Whereas a big company buyout could provide the stability they need, whilst also offering creative freedom:

“Starting a new studio—starting any small business, frankly—is a very risky proposition. Starting a videogame studio is even more so,” said Spencer. “And if a team actually takes the risk of starting a new company, starting a studio, building that over years, building value in that, to say that they shouldn't sell, I think is just short-sighted.”

Spencer even argued that without the prospect of some small studios getting acquired by bigger publishers, some studios wouldn’t even get made and therefore some games would never have been developed, because there would be no incentive to found a studio if there was no implications for a possible acquisition.

“It doesn't mean every team has to end up selling their studio, but I think it is a natural and healthy part of our industry that certain teams will start a studio—many of them will fail, we know most small business will fail, whether it's videogames or anything else.”

“But those that make it through—and it's such a kind of risk-filled journey for them—to get to the point to create real value, I'm always going to congratulate [them] when teams get to where they realize that value through acquisition, or just massive independent success if that's the path they also start to go on.”

Microsoft isn’t done buying new studios either, and as it turns out they’re not always looking for the biggest fish. Instead, Microsoft is focusing on diversity and trying to get a more varied lineup of studios with a range of different backgrounds, genres, and styles: “when I think about the geographic diversity of our first-party studios, I think there's still work for us to do there.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Spencer’s comments? Are studio acquisitions good for the video game industry? Would studios never be founded if there was no possibility for a buyout? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on