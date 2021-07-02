One of this year’s most anticipated games finally got an official release date after an indefinite delay and some reports of troubled development. Thankfully, we’ve also been getting some more information about the game up until it’s release, with the latest gameplay trailer showing off new monster types as well as improved stealth mechanics.

Dying Light 2 will be officially launching on December 7th 2021, and thanks to some regular livestreams recently we’re learning more and more about the game up until then. This week’s Dying 2 Know livestream involved a stealthy mission through an overrun hospital, that also just so happens to show off the new zombie types:

The first Dying Light could get pretty scary sometimes, but DL2 looks to be certifiably terrifying at times. The improved stealth mechanics get rid of zombie cone vision and seemingly replaces it with your typical ‘stay low and stay quiet’ approach, which is undeniably nerve-wracking in the video above.

There’s the typical lineup of zombie types that you’ve come to expect in zombie games recently, including a big guy, a scary girl, some creature that seems to spit acid, and many more types that will challenge your strategies when fighting enemies as some can even provide certain gameplay buffs to surrounding zombies. Here are all the new types:

Revenant

Demolisher

Banshee

Howler

Volatile

What do you think? Are you excited for Dying Light 2? What did you think of the gameplay trailer above? And which zombie type are you most terrified about? Let us know!

