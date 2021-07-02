E3 2021 came and went without much info from Electronic Arts, and understandably so since they have their own livestream planned later this month which will give us a better look at EA’s upcoming games. Unfortunately, if you were excited to see anything more BioWare’s upcoming titles, then you’ll be a little disappointed.

Neither Mass Effect 5 nor Dragon Age 4 will be shown off at EA Play Live 2021, BioWare themselves confirmed. It seems that the studio is keeping their heads down for the moment and don’t have much to show officially yet, which is certainly a shame but fair enough considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and these are presumably some meaty RPGs they’re working on.

“We’re hard at work creating the next @dragonage and @masseffect games and have some exciting stuff coming to @SWTOR this year,” BioWare said on Twitter. “While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come!”

We will definitely be seeing more of Battlefield 2042 at least, which should give us a proper look at the mystery game mode that has been rumored to be called BattleHub and possibly features weapons, vehicles, and remastered maps from old Battlefield games in a massive sandbox mode.

