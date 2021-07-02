Remakes have been a contentious point of debate over the past few years. On the one hand, why remake something that was already good when you can come out with something original, and on the other hand you have the Resident Evil Remakes. The latter apparently being an inspiration for the rumored upcoming Dead Space Reboot/Remake.

Recently, it was reported by several sources that a new Dead Space game is on the way, and new reports suggest it could be a remake of the original game but with modern visuals and slight gameplay changes inspired by Capcom’s recent Resident Evil Remakes.

“Like Resident Evil 2 Remake, expect the next Dead Space to use the original game as a strong foundation. But it should also have modern visuals. And it will likely bring in new gameplay mechanics inspired by other entries in the franchise,” said resident leaker Jeff Grubb in a recent report.

“And speaking of Capcom, it is likely a major reason a new Dead Space is happening. While EA has let its horror franchise wither, the Resident Evil series is larger than ever. And Capcom has provided an easy blueprint for EA to follow.”

If the rumors are true, then it’s a warm welcome from EA who have largely moved away from single player game experiences. But the success of Respawn’s Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order has apparently made EA more open to single player games again, plus the continued success of Capcom’s Resident Evil series shows Horror is still a strong market for gamers.

Either way, we’ll likely hear more at the EA Play Live event later this month on July 22nd, where we’ll also learn more about Battlefield 2042, but unfortunately not Mass Effect 5 or Dragon Age 4 as BioWare recently confirmed.

What do you think? Would you be excited for a Dead Space Remake inspired by the recent Resident Evil Remakes? What changes/improvements would you like to see? And how could the series move further from this? Let us know your thoughts!

Source