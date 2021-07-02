One of 2020’s biggest games is now getting a Directors Cut, and no it’s not Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, but in fact the open world Action-Adventure RPG from Sucker Punch Productions, known as Ghost of Tsushima. The new cut will not only include PlayStation 5-specific improvements, but also a brand new DLC.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will launch on PlayStation 4/5 on August 20th. The new Iki Island expansion will include a brand new area to explore as well as a new story to experience. PS5-specific features include 4K resolution enhancements, official Japanese lip sync, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D Audio and significantly improved load times.

Owners of the base game on PS4 can upgrade to the Directors Cut for $19.99. Unfortunately, GoT Directors Cut will not incorporate Smart Delivery, so if you own the game on PlayStation 4 (Director’s Cut or not), upgrading to the PS5 version will set you back an extra $9.99 anyway. Though, thankfully, all your save data will be transferred over.

Although a PlayStation exclusive, there have been rumors that Ghost of Tsushima would be one of the next exclusives coming to PC. Since all games Sony have released on PC up until this point have included all DLC and expansions, then if Ghost of Tsushima does come to PC you can expect it to be the Director's Cut only.

