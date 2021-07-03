Hideo Kojima may be one of the most well known game designers out there, so any news of what the legendary creator has in store next has everybody talking. Although he revealed the Death Stranding: Director's Cut during the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase, his next project might be an Xbox (and PC) exclusive.

That is at least according to Jeff Grubb, a well known insider who has previously leaked accurate information regarding news in the games industry. His latest report suggests that the deal between Kojima and Xbox has now reached a “key milestone” as both parties have now signed a letter of intent.

Essentially, that means both Xbox and Kojima have agreed to working with each other and will continue to establish details on the publishing deal. Apparently, the deal is “so close that Microsoft has begun preparing for what Kojima will need to make his new game,” whatever it may be.

Previous rumors suggested Kojima was in talks with Google on creating a game that would utilize the unique features of the cloud streaming Stadia platform. But since Google has since stopped making any first-party games, Microsoft might be looking to revive the project through the use of their own Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

Whatever Kojima may be working on, it is said that Microsoft’s deal isn’t necessarily to look for a specific pitch, but instead would “unlock the creativity of Kojima Productions using Microsoft’s technology.” It’s also unlikely the deal would expressly prohibit Kojima from working with Sony any further.

So if Kojima really is in talks with Microsoft to create a game for them, it’s likely in the very early stages and unlikely we’ll hear anything concrete about the game for a while. On the other hand though, Kojima could still be working on a multi-platform title with Sony at the same time, but again nothing has been made official yet.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hideo Kojima’s next game? What do you think it could be? Would you be interested in a cloud-gaming title made by Kojima? Or would you rather see something else? Let us know!

