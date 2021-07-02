The upcoming free-to-play Battle Royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe is having its first Closed Alpha this weekend, and in anticipation for the Alpha, developers Sharkmob have updated the official PC system requirements to something a bit more demanding.

Originally, the minimum requirements for Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt asked for a GTX 970 or RX 590 graphics card, but that has since been updated to a GTX 1070 or RX 5600 XT instead. Minimum CPU requirements haven't changed, but it does now strongly recommend an SSD.

As for the recommended requirements? The CPUs have changed around a bit, so those rocking Intel processors will be glad to know instead of needing a Core i7-10700K you will now need at least a Core i7-8700K, which is a little more achievable at least.

For the GPU side of things, it is now recommended to have an RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT instead of a GTX 1080 or RX Vega 64. Which is a slight upgrade, on that end, and quite high for a F2P title that will obviously aim for as many players as possible.

So it's likely that the spec updates for the Closed Alpha are simply to do with optimization issues, and we'll surely see these requirements go down over the coming months/year before the official launch.

So here's the full and updated official Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt PC system requirements...

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt minimum system requirements

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt recommended system requirements

The best chance for playing Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt at the recommended system requirements will be if your PC has at least an RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT graphics card. The processors required to meet the recommended specs is either a Core i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X. This type of system should then deliver around 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need 16GB of RAM to get the best performance.

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt will need a GPU that is at least as powerful as a GTX 1070 or RX 5600 XT in order to match the minimum system requirements. This should then be paired with either a Core i5-8600 or Ryzen 5 1600X CPU along with 16GB of RAM. This setup should then deliver around 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p.

Overall, looking at the system requirements above we suggest at least a 2 year old PC in order to play VTM Bloodhunt at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.