Obsidian Entertainment are very well known for their well-crafted RPGs and deep storytelling and character development, which is one of the reasons why their upcoming first person RPG Avowed is among one of the most highly anticipated. Though we still don’t know much about it, Xbox Head Phil Spencer mentioned it would be very different from the Elder Scrolls series, and he wants it to be Obsidian’s best game yet.

Best game yet is quite the daring statement when Obsidian has already worked on some of the most beloved RPGs in gaming history like Fallout: New Vegas. Nevertheless, Avowed certainly does give Elder Scrolls vibes based on the initial announcement trailer:

Speak in a recent interview, Spencer said: “I think the games are very different, so I would maybe struggle to say 'This is our version of this', knowing what Feargus and the team are going to do. But when I think about our lineup, and I think about that more core fantasy RPG setting, I think Avowed is going to be an awesome entrance.”

“Elder Scrolls VI is further out and when that comes out I think it's going to be incredible. Avowed will be a core fantasy based RPG, but there's going to be some distinct differences from what Elder Scrolls has done traditionally. This one obviously takes place in the Pillars world.”

We unfortunately didn’t get another look at Avowed during E3 2021 this year, but Obsidian did recently state that we’ll be seeing more of Avowed soon: “for those who are wondering about Avowed, the team is hard at work making something we’re sure fans of our games and the Pillars of Eternity universe are going to love,” said Feargus Urquhart, Studio Head of Obsidian Entertainment.

“While we are not showing anything right now, we are looking forward to showing off what we have been working on soon.”

Back when Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft, it was thought as a strategy to acquire their own competition for Bethesda, but then Microsoft just went ahead and bought Bethesda’s parent company for a cool $7.5 billion. So following that deal, Microsoft now owns some of the biggest RPG franchises in gaming history, and their future lineup is looking good with Avowed, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, Fable 4, and more.

What do you think? Are you excited for Avowed? What similarities and differences would you like to see between it and the Elder Scrolls series? And are you excited for the future of RPGs from Xbox? Let us know!