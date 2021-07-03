Id Software’s iconic DOOM series launched their latest entry last year, but also promised a weird Dark Souls-style Invasion Mode to come in a future update. Well, after celebrating the 1-year anniversary of DOOM Eternal earlier this year, Id Software have confirmed their focus has shifted to a single player horde mode instead.

That’s not to say Invasion Mode will never come - as Id Software only said they have “redirected” their focus, not necessarily cancelled outright - but the chances are undeniably slim at this point. We don’t have any information regarding the what the horde mode will look and play like yet, but we’ll hear more during QuakeCon in August 2021 at least.

“As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game; however, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition,” said Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on DOOM Eternal. “Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels.”

“With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode. We’re confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game.”

The reception has been a mix of excitement and disappointment. Some players were clearly excited for the Invasion Mode, but others are praising the continued development of single player content at least, despite their continued work on Eternal’s Battlemode.

Speaking of which, DOOM Eternal’s Battlemode may not have been the most popular multiplayer venture for players, but Id Software are working on it anyways. The team is now working on a refresh of the multiplayer Battlemode which includes “a more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates and another new map.”

What do you think? Are you excited for a Horde Mode in DOOM Eternal? Were you interested in the Invasion Mode? Which one would you have preferred? And do you play much of the multiplayer Battlemode? If not, why? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on