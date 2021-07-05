Rockstar is busy working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, at least we’re pretty sure at this point. But despite the iconic developer working on one of the biggest games of all time, we’ve still heard very little about it. Now a new report comes from 2 prominent leakers, suggesting Grand Theft Auto 6 will release in 2024 at the earliest.

That would be 11 years after Grand Theft Auto 5 launched in 2013, and with the way Rockstar has been for their most recent releases - like Red Dead Redemption 2 - will likely only see a PC version released a year later.

The report comes from everyone’s favorite Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, who very accurately leaked details of the upcoming Battlefield 2042. His report has also been corroborated by Jason Schreier, another known insider who occasionally leaks information about upcoming games and also reported on GTA6 in April 2020.

The date lines up with Take-Two’s slate of games to release by 2024, and is reportedly because of Rockstar’s infamous crunch culture, and so the developer has been taking their time in order to push for employee wellbeing.

Henderson also reiterated previous claims that the Grand Theft Auto VI map would be a modern version of Vice City and will evolve and change after release - much like Fortnite - also partly due to the crunch culture allegations, as Rockstar can release the game and expand on the content after launch.

That’s where Chreier comes in, as they replied to several other comments on Twitter regarding the new report from Henderson, including that “everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I’ve heard.”

So it will likely be a while before we hear anything official regarding GTA VI, and with two notable leakers in the games industry corroborating the same information, it seems like the idea of an ever-evolving map set in Vice City may be true. But obviously take everything with a grain of salt, but it’s still fun to speculate.

What do you think? Are you excited for Grand Theft Auto 6? Do you think it will be released in 2024 or later? Will it launch on PC simultaneously this time? And are you interested in a modern day Vice City setting? Let us know!

Source

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on