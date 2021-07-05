As the global chip shortage begins to slowly improve, and the recent cryptocurrency boom has taken a sharp decline, it seems that prices and availability of graphics has also been improving quite significantly, at least in certain parts of the world. Now it has been reported that GPU prices are the lowest ever in Germany since February 2021.

That’s pretty significant when you realize that was around the time all the inflated prices had begun. German blog 3DCenter accumulated data from 10 different retailers across the country and then generated a weekly/monthly report to see how graphics card prices have fared over the year.

As you can see, the prices have been steadily dropping since a sharp incline in May 2021, and are now roughly 53% over MSRP. That may still seem like a lot, but considering prices were at 200-300% more than MSRP for a good few months, it is still quite significant.

Nvidia’s hardware has obviously seen higher prices due to their popularity amongst crypto miners, but the increase has affected AMD cards as well, so it’s nice to see that both brands are doing much better now in terms of pricing. If you’re interested, here’s the full list of data for each GPU and their prices throughout the year:

AMD RX 6000 series:

RX 6700 XT RX 6800 RX 6800 XT RX 6900 XT MSRP* 479 579 649 999 Jan 17 - 809-1019 999-1199 1249-1841 Jan 22 - 879-1049 1019-1279 1249-1718 Feb 02 - 859-1049 1049-1329 1299-1755 Feb 14 - 969-1489 1129-1399 1339-1729 Feb 24 - 999-1199 1098-1399 1429-2045 Mar 18 970-1049 1179-1199 1259-1539 1499-1960 Apr 19 860-1521 1379-1699 1444-1699 1654-2527 May 02 899-1417 1373-1699 1632-1773 1799-2528 May 16 909-1580 1499-1699 1299-1799 1699-2999 May 30 899-1246 989-1699 1159-1649 1699-2799 Jun 20 798-999 1199-1826 1248-2109 1589-2999 Jul 04 714-962 929-1819 1089-1499 1327-2493

*In Euros

Nvidia RTX 30 series:

RTX 3060 RTX 3070 RTX 3080 RTX 3090 MSRP* 329 519 719 1549 Jan 17 - 769-1049 - 1649-2406 Jan 22 - 729-999 - 1849-2379 Feb 02 - 799-1249 1399-1449 1750-2899 Feb 14 - 899-1349 - 2223-2819 Feb 24 - 979-1569 - 2469-3669 Mar 18 559-1199 1299-1699 2299-2499 2459-3915 Apr 19 589-1181 1290-1699 2299-2399 2699-3049 May 02 740-1349 1269-1699 2299-2499 2539-3499 May 16 999-1122 1498-1649 2999 3199 May 30 829-1049 1269-1649 1999-2499 2699-3499 Jun 20 679-1429 989-1399 1579-1999 2169-3330 Jul 04 589-1005 799-1490 1199-1842 1932-3084

*In Euros

The report also mentions that stock for the RTX 3060 Ti and RX 6800 series (includes RX 6800 XT and RX 6800) have been almost non-existent for a long time, but now have suddenly improved.

Although much of this information is very much a good sign for GPU prices and availability improving slowly across the world, it will likely still take a while for products to return to MSRP as retailers will want to limit their losses on profits received from the recent inflated prices.

What do you think? Are we looking at a return to normal soon? Or is this just a brief dip and prices will go back up again? What are GPU prices and availability like in your region this time round? Have they improved? Let us know!

