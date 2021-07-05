As the global chip shortage begins to slowly improve, and the recent cryptocurrency boom has taken a sharp decline, it seems that prices and availability of graphics has also been improving quite significantly, at least in certain parts of the world. Now it has been reported that GPU prices are the lowest ever in Germany since February 2021.
That’s pretty significant when you realize that was around the time all the inflated prices had begun. German blog 3DCenter accumulated data from 10 different retailers across the country and then generated a weekly/monthly report to see how graphics card prices have fared over the year.
As you can see, the prices have been steadily dropping since a sharp incline in May 2021, and are now roughly 53% over MSRP. That may still seem like a lot, but considering prices were at 200-300% more than MSRP for a good few months, it is still quite significant.
Nvidia’s hardware has obviously seen higher prices due to their popularity amongst crypto miners, but the increase has affected AMD cards as well, so it’s nice to see that both brands are doing much better now in terms of pricing. If you’re interested, here’s the full list of data for each GPU and their prices throughout the year:
AMD RX 6000 series:
|RX 6700 XT
|RX 6800
|RX 6800 XT
|RX 6900 XT
|MSRP*
|479
|579
|649
|999
|Jan 17
|-
|809-1019
|999-1199
|1249-1841
|Jan 22
|-
|879-1049
|1019-1279
|1249-1718
|Feb 02
|-
|859-1049
|1049-1329
|1299-1755
|Feb 14
|-
|969-1489
|1129-1399
|1339-1729
|Feb 24
|-
|999-1199
|1098-1399
|1429-2045
|Mar 18
|970-1049
|1179-1199
|1259-1539
|1499-1960
|Apr 19
|860-1521
|1379-1699
|1444-1699
|1654-2527
|May 02
|899-1417
|1373-1699
|1632-1773
|1799-2528
|May 16
|909-1580
|1499-1699
|1299-1799
|1699-2999
|May 30
|899-1246
|989-1699
|1159-1649
|1699-2799
|Jun 20
|798-999
|1199-1826
|1248-2109
|1589-2999
|Jul 04
|714-962
|929-1819
|1089-1499
|1327-2493
*In Euros
Nvidia RTX 30 series:
|RTX 3060
|RTX 3070
|RTX 3080
|RTX 3090
|MSRP*
|329
|519
|719
|1549
|Jan 17
|-
|769-1049
|-
|1649-2406
|Jan 22
|-
|729-999
|-
|1849-2379
|Feb 02
|-
|799-1249
|1399-1449
|1750-2899
|Feb 14
|-
|899-1349
|-
|2223-2819
|Feb 24
|-
|979-1569
|-
|2469-3669
|Mar 18
|559-1199
|1299-1699
|2299-2499
|2459-3915
|Apr 19
|589-1181
|1290-1699
|2299-2399
|2699-3049
|May 02
|740-1349
|1269-1699
|2299-2499
|2539-3499
|May 16
|999-1122
|1498-1649
|2999
|3199
|May 30
|829-1049
|1269-1649
|1999-2499
|2699-3499
|Jun 20
|679-1429
|989-1399
|1579-1999
|2169-3330
|Jul 04
|589-1005
|799-1490
|1199-1842
|1932-3084
*In Euros
The report also mentions that stock for the RTX 3060 Ti and RX 6800 series (includes RX 6800 XT and RX 6800) have been almost non-existent for a long time, but now have suddenly improved.
Although much of this information is very much a good sign for GPU prices and availability improving slowly across the world, it will likely still take a while for products to return to MSRP as retailers will want to limit their losses on profits received from the recent inflated prices.
What do you think? Are we looking at a return to normal soon? Or is this just a brief dip and prices will go back up again? What are GPU prices and availability like in your region this time round? Have they improved? Let us know!