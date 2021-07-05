Supermassive Games have been developing a Horror anthology series known as The Dark Pictures, and have so far been releasing a new game every year, with each new title previewing the next entry in the series with a teaser at the end of the game. However, the next title has been leaked early thanks to a trademark filing online.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me will be the next game in the anthology series. It was filed very recently on June 28th, and doesn’t give us any idea on the story and gameplay just yet, but the logo and devil itself may give us some clues. Before The Devil in Me launches though, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes will release later this year:

The name of The Devil in Me does spark ideas of exorcism, as each entry in the anthology series has been focusing on different types and settings for classic Horror tropes, so it would make sense. But the logo also specifically includes a compass and a magnifying glass, suggesting there will be more exploration and investigation this time round.

So with the current release structure for these games, it’s likely we’ll see Dark Pictures The Devil in Me launch sometime in October 2022, and we’ll probably start hearing first details/gameplay when House of Ashes launches on October 22nd 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next entry in The Dark Pictures anthology? How have you been finding the series so far? And what could The Devil in Me be about? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on