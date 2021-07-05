System Shock is one of the all time cult classics in video game history and gave birth to the Immersive Sim genre we all know and love today. But it’s also one of the most difficult games to play today, as it’s not only old and sop compatibility is an issue, but the UI is so damn clunky it can put off lots of new players.

Thankfully, Nightdive Studios is on a mission to fix that with System Shock Remake, which is, like the name implies, a full remake of the original game that keeps most of the original level design and mechanics, but with much improved UI and visuals. Check out 7 minutes of new gameplay below:

We still don’t really know when SS Remake is launching, but should hopefully be by the end of the year at least. If you can’t wait that long though, there’s a pretty extensive and pretty good demo available on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Players who pre-order now will also get a copy of System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition for free when that launches.

What do you think? Are you excited for the System Shock Remake? Have you played any of the System Shock games? Which is your favorite Immersive Sim game so far? Let us know!