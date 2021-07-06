Atari was a big gaming name back in the day, but the brand recently transitioned to other mediums and business ventures when they started focusing on mobile free-to-play games. Now they’re changing things up once again, as Atari is getting back into making premium games for PC and consoles.

“Our intent with any gaming experience is to provide accessible and joyful moments of meaningful play,” said Wade J. Rosen, CEO of Atari. “That's the core of Atari and what binds our history with our future. To that end, we feel that premium gaming is better representative of this type of gaming experience and the Atari DNA.”

As they shift their focus on development, many mobile titles like Roller Coaster Tycoon Stories, Atari Combat: Tank Fury, and more will be shut down completely or sold to another company. Though “successful games with a loyal user base” will be able to stay and will continue to be supported.

The company will also be scaling down their efforts to get into TV production, as well as exiting their Atari Casino business in Africa that specializes in gambling games.

The first “premium” game from Atari Gaming is scheduled to launch by the end of this fiscal year, which ends on March 31st 2022, and will apparently help to strengthen their lineup for the Atari VCS console/PC.

Whatever the infamous games publisher comes out with in the next year, it will be interesting nonetheless. Atari Gaming is only half of the company, since back in April they split into two different divisions: Atari Gaming, and Atari Blockchain, the latter obviously focusing on cryptocurrency and “blockchain enabled games” as well as NFTs. But did we also mention they’re making hotels too?

What do you think? Are you excited for whatever Premium games Atari is working on? Did you play any Atari games back in the day? Are there any Atari franchises you’d like to see come back? Let us know!