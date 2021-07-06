Last year, both Sony and Microsoft revealed their next-gen consoles with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, each with their own nifty features. However, Sony’s console aimed more at an immersive experience with 3D audio and more importantly, the DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The DualSense controller has been one of the most talked about features with the PS5 console, but unfortunately support has been very minimal on PC. Thankfully, Ubisoft recently (and quietly) added support for DualSense controllers in Assassins Creed: Valhalla on PC.

It’s quite a big step for DualSense support on PC, as AC Valhalla now joins Metro Exodus as 2 big AAA games with official support. Though it will only work with a wired connection at the moment, it will hopefully spark more incentive for developers to integrate support for the controller in their games.

For a long time, the go-to gamepad controller on PC has been the Xbox controller, thanks to the direct support from Microsoft that makes it work seamlessly across many games. The PlayStation 4’s DualShock controller gained a bit of popularity, but not nearly enough to overtake Microsoft’s crown.

With Sony continuing to invest in the PC gaming space, we might see more and more games come out with DualSense support. But will it be able to gain more popularity on PC? Currently, it only seems worth it if you already own a PS5 and a DualSense controller, but that could change in due time.

What do you think? Are you excited for more DualSense support on PC? Which gamepad controller do you normally use? And would you consider switching to DualSense if more games supported it? Let us know!

