Ever since the dawn of computer games, mods have existed as a way to elevate the traditional vanilla experience. These days they can include new items, quests, or even graphical upgrades. Well, thanks to some powerful hardware and over 50 different mods, The Witcher 3 running in 8K resolution with ray tracing Reshade looks pretty damn good.

Obviously this is purely subjective, as Reshades aren’t for everyone. This one in particular creates more of a realistic color correction and dulls some of the saturation in TW3, but the ray tracing feature looks pretty good with realistic shadows and bounce lighting. Check it out for yourself:

Gaming at 8K resolution certainly is quite the upgrade, with much sharper edges and details than you would get even at 4K. In order to run such resolutions you would need a pretty decent rig, which Digital Dreams (creator of the video above) certainly has with an RTX 3090, Ryzen 9 3900X, and 32GB of RAM.

Obviously this version of ray tracing isn’t the same as you would expect with any official implementation in other games, but it does take the same information provided by Reshade in order to create a “Screen Space Ray Tracing calculation”, similar to Ray Traced Global Illumination, so it is indeed a form of ray tracing.

CD Projekt Red is currently working on an official next-gen version of The Witcher III as a free update, which includes ray tracing as well as some other next-gen console upgrades (and will even include the best graphics mod for TW3, HD Reworked Project, as a basis for the improved textures). However, we still don’t know when it will come out, so this setup could tide us over until then at least.

What do you think? How does The Witcher 3 look in 8K and ray tracing Reshade? Have you used Reshade before? Would you be willing to with ray tracing reshade in other games? What games would you add ray tracing to if you could? Let us know!

