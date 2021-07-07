The upcoming “cinematic stealth Action-Adventure” that follows the character of Gollum in Tolkien’s iconic Lord of the Rings series just got some new gameplay and a (rough) release date. It’s been a while since we heard anything about Gollum’s solo venture, so it’s nice to have a brief update during the Nacon Connect event.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is launching in Fall 2022, which is over a full year away unfortunately. Thankfully, the new gameplay - albeit brief - gives a decent look at the different kinds of environments and platforming we can expect when it does release next year. Check it out:

A nice surprise is to see some familiar characters that we were initially wondering whether they would make an appearance including Gandalf, Thranduil, and the Mouth of Sauron. These characters are accurate to the books and so bear no resemblance to their movie counterparts.

What do you think? Are you excited for Lord of the Rings: Gollum? What do you think of the new gameplay shown? And how do you feel about the level/character designs? Let us know your thoughts!