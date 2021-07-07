Developer Spiders has made some… interesting games in the past to say the least, often creating some ambitious RPGs that don’t quite hit the mark. But they’ve been steadily building up their prowess recently like with GreedFall, and their next project will be tackling the soulslike formula in an interesting setting.

Steelrising is officially launching in June 2022. Initially announced last year, we now know the next game by Spiders is taking inspiration from the soulslike genre, focusing more on Action than RPG this time round with “a strong emphasis on fast-paced combat,” unlike their previous games.

Players take control of Aegis, an automaton during the alt-history French revolution where King Louis XVI's automata army is terrorizing the citizens of Paris, and it’s up to you to stop the tyranny and possibly alter the course of history. “If you have ever played a Souls-like, SteelRising will feel familiar to you,” said Spiders CEO Jehanne Rousseau in a recent blog post.

“And this is one of the reasons why we wanted you to play as an automaton: Aegis is much more acrobatic than any human could be. She brings great agility and verticality to any fight. What’s more, throughout your adventure you will unlock various tools, opening new paths to explore as well as new gameplay possibilities during combat.”

Despite their rough edges, Spiders have always been able to create unique and interesting worlds, and Steelrising looks no different. It’s always great to see a developer genuinely improve, but the soulslike bar is a pretty high standard to beat. So we’ll have to wait and see how well it does next year.

What do you think? Are you excited for Steelrising? Do you think Spiders will do a decent soulslike? What games of theirs have you played already? Let us know!