Part man, part machine, all cop. Some may remember the cult classic series from the 80’s, which was a slightly satirical and campy take on a dystopian future and also received some old-school games for PC back in the day. Thankfully, developer Teyon is working on a brand new FPS with an “original story” in the RoboCop universe for PC and consoles.

RoboCop: Rogue City is officially launching in 2023, and the announcement trailer reveals nothing except the title. There is some concept art released, but so far we have no idea how the game will actually play apart from it being another FPS. Though it is being developed by the same people behind Terminator: Resistance, if that gives us any indication.

Teyon’s work on Terminator Resistance has been largely praised for its faithful recreation of the Terminator universe and fan service, so we’ll likely see the same in RoboCop Rogue City when it launches. Hopefully we’ll get some actual gameplay soon up until release.

"We’re very much looking forward to collaborating with Nacon and Teyon to bring one of MGM’s most timeless IPs back to gaming platforms with a brand-new story," said Robert Marick, Vice President of Global Consumer Products and Experiences at MGM. "The film is known for gripping action and complex storytelling, and we are excited for RoboCop fans to experience this first hand through the game."

I’d buy that for a dollar! Sorry, couldn’t resist…

What do you think? Are you excited for a new RoboCop FPS game? Have you seen the RoboCop films? What other 80’s Action franchise would you like to see a video game of? And let us know your favorite RoboCop quotes!