With the next generation of consoles launching last year, everyone expected a major leap in graphical fidelity. However, while we may have ray tracing, upscaling, photorealistic megascans etc, these have been around for a while before the new consoles, and so far it only seems like last-gen consoles are now keeping everything behind.

But with the global chip shortage, ludicrous prices for graphics cards, and scalpers around every corner, it’s difficult to even find new PC hardware or even a new console, so who can blame the developers really for focusing on older hardware. But is it time for games to take a bigger leap anyway?

This is part of our question for you guys this week. PC system requirements seem to be all over the place these days, from incredibly high to very well optimized and even pretty low. There’s a big variety out there, but the biggest games of the bunch seem to be requiring much higher specs now for the best experience.

Does this mean system requirements are too high? Especially since it’s difficult for everyone to get the necessary hardware? Or is this the first step to truly next generation graphical fidelity? And more games should actually have higher specs to let the majority of the population slowly transition to newer and better hardware?

For instance, everyone’s favorite mid-range graphics card, the GTX 1060, did wonders for a very long time. Now this card can be seen as the minimum required GPU for most new and upcoming AAA games like Stalker 2, and for some titles may not even be enough.

It’s a tricky situation in light of all the issues surrounding the hardware industry over the last year, but with GPU prices dropping across Europe, and availability getting much better thanks to a crypto crackdown in China, things are starting to look up for PC players. So is this a good time to double down on PC specs? Or should we have another year or two with some more… fair requirements?

What do you think? Are PC system requirements too high? Or is it time for PC specs to step it up? And what do you think of the overall graphics quality of video games these days? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on