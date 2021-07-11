Gaming on PC is all about the customization, okay maybe it’s more about the utility and practicality and customization is just a bonus. The point is that PCs are very customizable, but it also means there’s a lot of choice out there to buy things for it. Of course you have graphics cards and processors, but what about PC peripherals?

In an attempt to help out our fellow gamers - and also to have a reference point for who the GD community believes does the best work on peripherals - we want to know who is your go-to brand for PC peripherals?

Ideally it would be one definitive brand to rule them all, but as is the case with most things it’s rarely just one who does it best, and not everyone buys all their peripherals from one brand, especially when they’re just looking for a good deal. So let us know your top 3 at least!

There’s also a lot of brands out there who make PC peripherals, so we apologize if your favorite brand is not mentioned in the poll below since we picked some of the most popular ones. But do please let us know if your favorite isn’t on the list and who they are in the Discussion area below!

What do you think? Who is your go-to brand for PC peripherals? Do you normally stick to one brand? Or do you go for different brands to get the best deals? Who have you had the best customer experience with? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on