Ubisoft are the developers on some of the biggest franchises in video games, and one of their most beloved and critically acclaimed is the Assassins Creed series, which has recently rebooted itself with a heavier focus on RPG elements. But what is next for the franchise? After some rumors circulated online, Ubisoft have given a very cryptic answer…

In a new blog post by Nathalie Bouchard, Managing Director at Ubisoft Quebec, and Christophe Derennes, Managing Director at Ubisoft Montreal, the pair provide “an Update on Assassin’s Creed Infinity and the Future of the Assassin’s Creed Franchise.”

Obviously, we haven’t heard of Assassins Creed Infinity in any official capacity at this point. The first we heard about it was earlier today in a report by Jason Schreier, so it looks like Ubisoft either wanted to jump in before rumors started circulating, or it was just a happy coincidence the report came on the same day as the cryptic announcement.

But what is AC Infinity? Well, Ubisoft didn’t provide any clear details other than that they are looking to ensure the Assassins Creed franchise “continues to exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach to its development over the past several years.”

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership.”

It still doesn’t give us many clues as to what AC Infinity could be, but from the sound of things it could be a Live Service title that will let players play numerous games in the Assassins Creed franchise, acting as a sort of ‘hub’ for different time periods and titles.

So far, the franchise has always jumped from tie period to time period, from historical set piece to historical set piece. Whilst that does provide a lot of variety in terms of locations and characters and cultures, it can start to feel a bit rinse-and-repeat. So maybe Infinity is a way to shake things up in a way that won’t feel so haphazard.

The original report from Schreier specifically mentioned that it would be a big online game that would continue to evolve over the years after release, including different time periods. Though it’s not clear whether the online element simply just means live service elements, or whether it would involve multiplayer in any way. Neither have been confirmed by Ubisoft yet.

So it could be a multiplayer spin-off, or it could be the start of the next generation of Assassins Creed games. Either way, Ubisoft didn’t give an exact date for when we can expect something concrete, and Schreier’s report mentions it will take a long time until it releases, even as far as 2024 at the earliest.

What do you think? Are you excited for the future of Assassins Creed? What could AC Infinity actually be? Would you be interested in an evolving AC game set across multiple time periods? Or would you prefer a singular experience once again? Let us know!

