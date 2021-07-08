Since its launch at the end of last year, CD Projekt Red have been working on getting the game back up to scratch following the troubled release that was riddled with so many bugs and performance issues. After announcing that performance is now at a satisfying level, it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be getting its biggest update yet.

That is according to a new advertisement that has been spotted on several social media channels, which touts “the biggest update yet” for Cyberpunk 2077 with “more to come” as well. That seems to suggest we could be getting some substantial patches, or even additional content like the free DLC CDPR have mentioned.

Unfortunately we can’t embed the video here due to its format, but you can watch it here via Streamable. Since CD Projekt Red themselves have not yet officially announced the same update, it is likely this marketing campaign has begun either a little too early, or is trying to build anticipation for the WitcherCon tomorrow.

Obviously, the WitcherCon is about The Witcher series, so probably no Cyberpunk there (and definitely nothing about The Witcher 4). But CDPR may decide to use the buzz around the event to post some new information on an upcoming update for CP2077. Either way, we’re going to have to wait a little while before hearing anything more.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next big update for Cyberpunk 2077? What do you think it could be? What big changes/updates would you like to see added to the game? And could this be a teaser for the free DLC? Let us know!