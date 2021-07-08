DICE LA have long been a support studio to the main honchos at DICE, and have even helped work on developing the secret mystery mode for the upcoming Battlefield 2042. However, EA has recently revealed that the studio has been renamed as they begin to establish their own independent identity, and they also have an unannounced project currently in development.

“We’re so proud of our work as DICE LA and the DICE team will forever be a part of our DNA, but over the past eight years, we’ve developed our own culture and our own way of doing things,” said Christian Grass, the General Manager of Ripple Effect Studios. “We’re excited to look towards the future, expand the team and establish our own identity.”

Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella will also be managing Ripple Effect along with Grass as they have started hiring new talent for the studio during their development on a “yet-to-be announced project.”

Whatever the new Ripple Effect Studios is working on we probably won’t hear anything more for a while now. Though they will apparently be teasing what the new mystery mode in BF2042 will be in a livestream happening later today at 10am PT, over on the EA Twitch channel. Some rumors mentioned it could be a massive sandbox mode with remastered maps, vehicles, and weapons across the Battlefield franchise.

What do you think? What could Ripple Effect Studios be working on? Do you think it will be another FPS? What would you like to see? And what could the new BF2042 mystery mode be? Let us know your thoughts!