Nvidia’s DLSS has been taking the gaming world by storm, giving players an extra boost in performance whilst also retaining image quality, which is especially great in games that make use of ray tracing. Next week, Rockstar’s most recent release will finally be getting the DLSS treatment on PC.

The new "Blood Money" update for Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming on July 13th, and with it will be bringing official support for Nvidia DLSS. This should be a major triumph for PC players considering RDR2 is one of the most demanding games on the platform, even 2 years after its launch.

We’ve known for a while that Red Dead Redemption 2 (along with other titles) will be getting DLSS support, but we now finally have a date to look forward to. The Blood Money update will also include new content for Red Dead Online, and of course DLSS will also work in the Online mode too.

There has been evidence that Nvidia is working on an Ultra Quality mode for DLSS as well, which we haven’t seen anything official announced yet, but it is possible it could make its debut in Red Dead Redemption 2. That’s not a guarantee however, but it would be a great title to introduce the new setting at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for DLSS in RDR2? What kind of performance were you getting at what settings? What kind of performance/settings are you hoping for with DLSS? Let us know!

