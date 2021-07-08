For a while now we’ve been waiting for AMD to launch a mainstream graphics card from their RX 6000 series lineup based on the new RDNA2 architecture. So far, leaks have been pointing towards an RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 launch pretty soon, and according to a new leak that will be coming in August. Though the rumored price looks a little high…

According to the new leak, the RX 6600 XT will be launching August 2021 for $399, which is quite the bump in pricing than we were initially expecting, and the performance seems to be about on par with previous leaked benchmarks.

The report also mentions that the RX 6600 XT will perform around the same as the RX 5700 XT or GTX 1080 Ti give or take 5%. More interestingly though, it will not be available from AMD own’s webstore, and instead will only launch with custom AIB models only. The report also confirms it will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

It is worth noting the sources for this leak say this might not be the final pricing, which in all honesty would be a terrible price point even for the performance considering the RX 6700 XT is only $80 more in MSRP (though in reality, is very different).

Originally we expected the price to be around the $299-$329 mark as that is the pricing range of the RTX 3060 and what AMD would probably be aiming at, but the new rumored price tag now aims more towards the RTX 3060 Ti.

This would also arguably be a pretty terrible move considering the current global chip shortage and state of GPU prices at the moment, though they are seemingly improving. Even still, raising GPU prices in the midst of it all wouldn't look good.

There’s no reason for the sudden bump in price though, so it’s likely this was just speculation and in reality the RX 6600 XT will likely launch for much less than that.

The important note is that if it is indeed launching in August then we should be getting an official announcement soon. No word on the RX 6600 though, despite that card frequently being mentioned alongside the RX 6600 XT in previous leaks.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6600 XT? Based on the performance above, is $399 too high for the RX 6600 XT? Or does it make sense? Why would AMD up the price if this is true? Let us know!

Source / Source

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on