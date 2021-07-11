The reveal of Microsoft’s next generation of windows was supposed to be a big event, and it certainly was by most accounts but still left people with more questions than answers. Since then, information regarding Windows 11 has been trickling out slowly, including that Windows 7 and users will not be able to upgrade as easily as Windows 10 users.

Popular laptop manufacturer Lenovo recently put out a Windows 11 FAQ that answered some questions regarding the new and upcoming operating system. In it, they reiterated that Windows 11 users will be able to simply upgrade for free with an update, but also revealed that Windows 7 and 8 users will have to perform a clean install instead of an easy update.

“Most devices available for purchase now will be upgradeable to Windows 11. You will have the option to upgrade, clean install, or reimage Windows 10 devices to move to Windows 11. For Windows 7 devices that meet hardware requirements, you will need to clean install or reimage to go directly to Windows 11.”

Obviously Lenovo is specifically talking about their own tech here, but it would be odd if this didn’t apply to other devices not made by Lenovo. So if you're still running Windows 7 or 8, you won’t be able to simply update to Win 11 and will instead have to perform a clean install to get the new OS.

Not that you would though, as there’s probably a reason you haven’t updated yet, and considering Windows 11 is more like Windows 10.5, then it’s unlikely the new OS would push you to upgrade this time round, unless you really want to take advantage of DirectStorage for gaming.

You’ll also need to still meet the hardware requirements, which has now been updated to a hard TPM 2.0 requirement. The other specs you’ll probably meet based on modern hardware, but TPM is a bit trickier considering not all systems will have version 2.0 and may require you to buy a new CPU.

What do you think? Will you be upgrading to Windows 11 when it launches? What operating system are you running right now? If you’re not running Windows 10, then why haven’t you upgraded? And is Win11 going to convince you this time? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on