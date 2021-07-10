Before it was officially announced, a leaked document regarding AMD’s (then upcoming) FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology showed which games would have the tech implemented on or soon after launch. One of those titles was the Early Access game Baldurs Gate 3, but it looks like it may be getting DLSS support as well.

While searching the SteamDB site, a Reddit user known as r/makisekurisudesu was curious to see if testing had started for AMD’s FSR, but to their surprise found an entry regarding DLSS, which showed the developers were testing Nvidia’s technology recently. If that’s the case, BG3 could be the first game to offer both DLSS and FSR.

This doesn’t necessarily guarantee either DLSS or FSR is coming to Baldurs Gate 3 by the way, but shows Larian Studios has been working on it. BG3 arguably doesn’t need DLSS considering it runs pretty well on most systems, but the more games with the technology the better, and low-end systems could still take advantage of FSR if they need.

If Baldur’s Gate III does end up including support for DLSS and/or FSR, we’ll probably hear something official first from Larian. Hopefully it will come before the game leaves Early Access, which by the way definitely won’t be in 2021 as the developers still have a lot to work on.

What do you think? Are you excited for DLSS support in Baldur's Gate 3? Does the game even need it? What about FSR? Let us know!