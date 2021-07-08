The whole Windows 11 reveal has been a bit more confusing than exciting, thankfully we’re at least getting some information - albeit slowly - since the official announcement. Something that users have been wondering though, is whether you’ll be able to easily roll back to Windows 10 after upgrading if you’re not too happy about it. Well, you can, but you’ll also have to be quick.

According to Microsoft themselves, users will have exactly 10 days after upgrading to Windows 11 in order to roll back to Windows 10 and keep all their files and programs intact. If you miss that mark though, you’ll have to manually backup your files and then perform a clean installation of Win 10 to go back.

As Microsoft explains it: “can I go back to Windows 10 after I upgrade if I don't like Windows 11? Yes. After you have installed the Windows 11 upgrade, there is a 10-day period where you can move back to Windows 10 while keeping files and data that you brought along with you.”

Essentially it’s like a 10-day trial period where nothing is lost by deciding Win 11 is not for you, and you can go back to the way things were easily. But after those 10 days it’s down to you to manually roll back to the previous OS version.

That can be quite useful for some, especially considering big OS updates typically come with some bugs, and whilst some may wait until a few months after it launches to iron all the bugs out, this could provide an easy way for users to try out the new operating system at launch without risking having to backup all their stuff and perform a clean install.

The question then: is 10 days really enough? Can someone truly experience all the OS has to offer across multiple different use cases in just 10 days? Maybe not, but Microsoft also didn’t state whether you can only do this once or multiple times, and whether the roll back permanently affects your ability to upgrade again for free in the future. It’s probably fine, but it's yet another reason people are just so confused about the whole situation.

What do you think? Are you excited for Windows 11? Will you be trying out the 10 day trial period? Is 10 days even enough? Let us know!

