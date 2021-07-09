Sony just released a new State of Play livestream focusing on some upcoming indie and third-party games, along with some bigger hitters like Arkane’s upcoming Deathloop as well as the anticipated Death Stranding Director's Cut. If you missed the show, or just want to watch everything again, here’s a quick recap of everything shown during the PlayStation State of Play July 2021 stream.

First of all, the short stream mostly focused on indie games and Deathloop, so don’t expect any Horizon Forbidden West or God of War gameplay. However, it is rumored Sony is planning a much larger State of Play stream for August, so wait until then if you’re hoping to catch more of those games.

So without further ado, here’s the PlayStation State of Play July 2021 recap:

So that’s it for the PlayStation State of Play July 2021 livestream! Obviously this was focused on upcoming games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 console, but a lot of these games will likely or have already been announced for PC.

For instance, Death Stranding DC hasn’t been announced for PC but you can bet it will probably come soon after if not at the same time as PlayStation players on September 24th 2021. Plus Deathloop, Arcadegeddon, Tribes of Midgard, Sifu, Jett The Far Shore, etc have all been announced or even released for PC already. Though Lost Judgment is not coming to PC “at this time.”

What do you think? Which games are you excited for the most? Did you watch the State of Play stream live? Let us know!