For a while now we’ve heard various rumors for the upcoming Battlefield game that will be released later this year, but one of the biggest mysteries has been around one of the game’s mystery games modes that was rumored to feature remastered maps of old Battlefield games. Now that has seemingly been confirmed by EA themselves, and some of the classic maps have been leaked online.

The rumor first started by suggesting Battlefield 2042 would include a new mystery mode called ‘BattleHub’ that would include remastered maps as well as weapons and vehicles from past Battlefield games in a big sandbox mode.

During yesterday’s EA Play Live Spotlight stream, Christian Grass, the General Manager of Ripple Effect Studios (formerly known as DICE LA), teased the new mode and seemingly confirmed speculation:

“I can't say that much about it. What I can say is that one of the components in this experience that we're creating is that we're adding some of the fan-favorite maps back into Battlefield 2042. But the entire experience you have to wait a bit longer, before we reveal what that is.”

That certainly sounds a lot like the rumors we’ve been hearing, with some fan-favorite maps returning to the world of BF2042. We’ll definitely be hearing more during the EA Play Live stream on July 22nd, but what maps exactly will be included?

Resident Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, who previously leaked multiple rumors about BF 2042 that turned out to be very accurate, commented on the recent spotlight video with some classic maps from old Battlefield games that will likely be returning in the new mystery mode. These include:

Metro

Locker

Wake Island

Siege of Shanghai

Arica Harbor

Caspian Border

Additionally, Henderson mentioned they’re not quite sure whether BattleHub is the official name of the mystery mode, but it certainly fits with the theme. Either way, it sounds more and more like the previous leaks were true, but we’ll know for sure in the next few weeks at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Are you interested in the rumored BattleHub mode? If true, which maps are you most excited for returning? And what do you think of the BattleHub name? Let us know!

