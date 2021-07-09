We’ve been noticing a sharp decline in graphics card prices recently thanks to a massive crypto crackdown in China that has seen demand for GPU mining steadily decrease and miners quickly selling off their cards if they couldn’t relocate their farms. Now prices are dropping even more, with second RTX 3060’s now as low as $270.

Obviously these aren’t the best GPUs for gaming since they have been running 24/7 at high temperatures and overclocked memory speeds, but it does show good signs for the graphics card market as a whole and is probably the first time in months we’ve seen an RTX 30 GPU at or even below MSRP.

These Flash sales for RTX 30 graphics cards have been popping up online, with some trying to sell their RTX 3060 GPUs for 2,200 to 2,899 yuan (roughly $336-$450). However, those prices have been further reduced since potential buyers actually gave even lower offers, so the price is now seen at 1,760 yuan (around $270). Original MSRP for an RTX 3060 is $329.

Some mining farms we’ve seen have even used the RTX 30-powered gaming laptops in order to leverage the graphics horsepower from the onboard RTX 3060 GPUs, since it was difficult to get your hands on a discrete graphics card at that point. These are now being sold for $1000, which isn’t great but will likely reduce further in price.

The main concern for worry around the recent crypto crackdown was that miners would just simply pack up and move somewhere else, resulting in the crypto mining boom once again making a return and GPU prices still at inflated levels.

However, this proves that is not the case and crypto mining demand is steadily decreasing, which means more graphics cards available at lower prices for all of us at least. Though it will still take a while to get to normal MSRP since retailers will want to reduce losses on their profit margins as much as possible.

Though it is still technically possible to use these second hand mining GPUs for gaming, it is not recommended due to their decreased lifespan from constant, high workloads. That said, if you do end up unknowingly purchasing one of these for their low prices, make sure to check for these red flags that could point towards a GPU used for mining:

Missing warranties

Display connector caps not removed

Tampered/questionable/no packaging

No returns despite working out the box

What do you think? Could this be the start of the decline for the recent crypto mining boom? Or will it return soon? Would you be willing to buy one of these GPUs at such low prices? Or would you still wait for retail versions to drop to MSRP? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on